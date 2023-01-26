Wide Awake Festival announces Two Shell, Tirzah, Alex G, Black Country, New Road and many more









Wide Awake Festival, finding its home in Brockwell Park, Brixton, announced another round of massive acts for their 2023 event. The independent festival has additionally confirmed Alex G, Viagra Boys, Black Country, New Road, Two Shell, Tirzah, Los Bitchos, Civic, Wasted Youth, Clamm, O., Nice Biscuit, Jjuuujjuu and Warmduscher to join the bill.

Continuing to curate future-facing lineups, both musically and culturally, Wide Awake prides itself on its dynamic celebration of independent music and counter-culture, featuring left-field indie, post-punk, electronica, techno and everything in between.

Alex G, who has built up a massive loyal fanbase since his DIY music journey began, will be gracing the Wide Awake crowd this May alongside the Swedish punks Viagra Boys and the Black Country, New Road band, who will be bringing their romantic indie-rock to the baying audiences.

The enigmatic UK techno duo Two Shell, whose rise to prominence shook the electronic music scene in 2022, have also been confirmed for this year’s festival in their only London festival appearance. The ever-creative and heartfelt Tirzah will be bringing her lush and dreamlike sound to Brockwell Park alongside Melbourne’s punk trio CLAMM and more.

Already featuring on the star-studded bill is the headliner and global sensation Caroline Polachek, whose forthcoming album is slated to be released on February 14th. The ever-radiant Shygirl, the introspective yet compelling Daniel Avery, dance floor connoisseur Joy Orbison, the visionary Jockstrap duo, and many more make this an unmissable event in the UK Festival calendar.

With that, the event has made a commitment to environmental causes this year, stating: “Our Positive Policy aims to build action, change and partnerships in climate, carbon, local causes and air pollution. We recognise that the entertainment industry can do more towards the climate, carbon and air pollution, and want to help change the way live music events take responsibility for actions towards our planet.”

“We introduced the Positive Policy at our debut festival in 2021 in an effort to help our ecosystem and change the way in which live music events take responsibility for actions towards our planet. Working with climate change and pollution experts, each year we aim to collaborate on solutions that can make festivals carbon neutral, give support to local causes and not create any air pollution.” You can find out more about the cause here.”

