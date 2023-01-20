Shygirl and Sega Bodega remix Björk's ‘Ovule’









Björk has recruited Shygirl and Sega Bodega to tackle a remix of a track from her most recent album, Fostoria. Sega Bodega has provided the production of the new version, while Shygirl has given her voice to the track. Björk has described the new ‘Ovule’ as “chill-backdrum-gabba”.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Björk wrote: “It has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega…. soooo honoured to be in their hands!! and in this remix admiring sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba and a thrill seeing shy diving into my lyrics and taking it to a new place… (I hope to repay the favour soon )…and seeing them perform it live in London was humbling”.

The song was released last year as the second single from Björk‘s tenth studio album. The original featured a trombone part played by Bergur Þorrison, as well as the timpani by Soraya Nayyar, though Björk herself had arranged both parts. Björk also instructed the Icelandic trio Sideproject to provide percussion that “channel[ed] the lurid sounds of Star Wars’ Mos Eisley cantina band”.

Upon the release of the original track, Björk wrote on Instagram: “Ovule for me is my definition of love, it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world, and I imagine two spheres or satellites following us around, one above us that represents ideal love, one below us representing the shadows of love, and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love, where the everyday Monday morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in.”

Beautiful words for a beautiful song, as we have come to expect from the avant-garde icon for the last three decades or so. Now, there is a new fresh take on the track, with Björk seeking out Shygirl and Sega Bodega to take care of it. And what a brilliant version they have produced. Listen below.