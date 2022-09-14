Björk shares a brand new song 'Ovule'









Björk - 'Ovule' 4

At the end of the month, Björk will release her tenth studio album, Fossora. The first new album from the Icelandic singer in half a decade, Fossora sofar sounds wildly experimental and highly out there for popular music. In other words, it’s sounding a lot like Björk.

We’ve already gotten a preview of the LP through the first single, ‘Atopos’, released earlier this month. Now, we’re getting another peak into the weird and wild world of Fossora with another new single, ‘Ovule’.

“‘Ovule’ for me is my definition of love,” Björk explained on her social media. “It is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world

and I imagine 2 spheres or satellites following us around: one above us that represents ideal love, one below us representing the shadows of love,

and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love, where the everyday Monday-morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in.”

That’s pretty heady, man. Featuring a dense arrangement of orchestra horns and layered voices, ‘Ovule’ has a lot going on. Björk herself arranged the track, including the hectic horn blasts that pop up on top of the quasi-trap beat that skitters throughout the track. Like all of Björk’s work, a strange, cracked kind of beauty is hidden under the layers of craziness, but not one that’s crazy for craziness’ sake. It’s that special blend of Björk craziness.

It feels strange to say that ‘Ovule’ sounds like “classic Björk”, since I couldn’t define what “classic Björk” sounds like with a gun to my head. But whatever that odd bit of sparkle that seems to creep into her songs is, it’s present on ‘Ovule’. Not as aggressively hectic as ‘Atopos’, ‘Ovule’ is a more epic and grandiose side of Björk.

Check out the video for ‘Ovule’ down below. Fossora is set for a September 30th release.