DIIV cover Alex G and My Bloody Valentine on new acoustic live album









DIIV have returned to the scene with a new live album comprised of songs they performed during an acoustic concert over five years ago. The record was captured in Brooklyn in August 2017 at the Murmrr Theatre.

Live at the Murmrr Theatre shows the band toying with the arrangements of a number of songs from their first two albums, 2012’s Oshin and its follow-up Is The Is Are, released in 2016. The LP also contains a number of cover versions of DIIV’s favourite bands, including Alex G’s ‘Hollow’ and ‘When You Sleep’ by My Bloody Valentine.

DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith commented on the concert and the record in a recent statement. He said, “In August 2017, I was five months sober and DIIV hadn’t played a show in almost a year. Our friend Ric helped us set up an intimate acoustic show in a theatre in our hometown of Brooklyn. We decorated the stage with stuff from our houses and played our home videos on a TV.”

“We invited our friends and family and played some songs from our first two albums and some other artists’ songs that felt important to us as a band,” Smith added. “It felt like some kind of reset. We recorded the show and forgot about it for a bunch of years. We recently found the recordings and thought people might want to hear them.”

Live at the Murmrr Theatre is DIIV’s first big release since 2019’s Deceiver and the first we’ve heard of them since they released an animated music video for ‘The Spark’ from the record. We said of Deceiver at the time: “By channelling all the horrible interpersonal and intrapersonal crises into resurrection, Deceiver is without a doubt DIIV’s most healthy-sounding yet high-voltage album, marking their glorious return.”

Check out the new live acoustic record below.