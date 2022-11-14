Why Noel Gallagher hates every Oasis video









Noel Gallagher’s sole focus is songwriting; everything else is a secondary thought to him. One particular bugbear of Gallagher’s is the torturous process of making music videos, and nothing but a chore, unlike some artists who see it as an extension of a song.

In recent years, Gallagher has started appearing in his videos less often, and when he does appear, the chances of him doing any acting are slim — instead, he leaves that to the professionals. Famously, former Doctor Who lead Matt Smith starred in the visuals for the High Flying Birds’ ‘We’re On Our Way Now’.

Gallagher’s gripe with music videos stems from his frustration with the process of being on a set and all the waiting around which comes with making a video. In the DVD which accompanied Oasis’ Time Flies, which looked back at their career, Gallagher incessantly moaned about them, and years later, a fan created a supercut of his scathing remarks.

“I fucking hate videos,” he says at one point. Gallagher added: “I hate the fact they cost a fortune. I hate the fact you’ve got to be there at eight in the morning. I hate the fact you don’t leave until eight the next morning. I don’t like the fact that the people who’re making them think they’re making Apocalypse Now and everything is the most important – ‘this the really important shot’ – fucking bollocks.”

Gallagher recalled from memory about one particular incident on the set of an Oasis video: “A guy actually said to me on this video shoot, ‘Can we do that bit again, but can you do it with a bit more energy in your eyes?’ I still have no idea what he meant by that to this day. I don’t know, ‘Do you want me fucking to stare at you like a fucking serial killer?'”

He also revealed the most-insane request he’s ever received while on set, which still bewildered him years later. Gallagher recollected: “Is that a man with legs made of sausages? That’s not real. Someone’s having a fucking laugh. I know for a fact that’s got nothing to do with this song. A man with legs made of sausages? Fucking hell.”

While plentiful musicians have successfully pivoted into the film industry as actors or directors, Gallagher is firmly somebody who will never make that move. Noel knows what he was brought on this earth to do, and that’s to make music rather than being told what to do by a director on the set for a video.

Despite Noel’s low opinion of music videos, when Oasis were breaking through, he had to participate, even if it was through gritted teeth. It was a critical tool if bands wanted to find an audience through television, but now, he’s in a fortunate position to get Matt Smith to star on his behalf.