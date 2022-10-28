Matt Smith reveals his favourite songs









Best known for his role as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who, Matt Smith has since crafted himself an illustrious career, landing roles in The Crown, House of the Dragon, and Last Night in Soho.

The actor got his start in the industry after his cousin persuaded him to join the National Youth Theatre in London. This led Smith to star in productions such as Murder in the Cathedral and The Master and the Margarita, the latter performance earning the actor an agent, who landed him his first professional roles. Smith made his on-screen debut in the television film The Ruby in the Smoke in 2006. Three years later, it was announced that he would become the new Doctor, despite his relative obscurity.

Over the past decade, Smith has continued starring in theatre productions, such as American Psycho, Lungs, and That Face. His most recent film role has been Milo in the critically-panned Morbius. Nevertheless, the actor has been in high demand for years, and as he approaches his 40th birthday, his star status only seems to be expanding.

With his ever-increasing screen presence, fans might be interested in discovering more about the rather elusive actor. Luckily, in 2010, Smith was invited onto BBC Radio 1 to discuss all things music with DJ Zane Lowe. Smith declared himself a huge music lover, capable of playing a bit of guitar and piano.

During the interview, he revealed that the first album he ever purchased was Michael Jackson’s Bad, although that is not one of his favourite albums. Instead, he shared that Nas’ Illmatic holds a special place for him, stating that it is “a really seminal album from my teens.” One of his favourite tracks on the album is ‘NY State of Mind’.

Furthermore, he claims that Radiohead, alongside Oasis, are one of his favourite bands, with In Rainbows receiving high praise from the star. According to Smith, Radiohead’s music has “been a real influence on my imaginative mind.” He can also “muddle through ‘High and Dry’ on the guitar, although I’m actually better on the piano.”

When asked by Lowe what song he would “fight evil to”, he chose ‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’ by Radiohead, stating: “If I had to pick a song that I’d played the most in my life, it is this song – I played it every day… it’s what I play when I’m on set, and I’ve got a Dalek in front of me, and I know that scene’s coming up: this is the tune that’s in my ears”. With that, the actor also shared that the song “breaks my heart.”

Another essential album for Smith is Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, which his father introduced to him as a child. He described the album as “mad and clever and bold”. His favourite song from the album is ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’, which he chose as his perfect song for “gazing at the stars”.

As for his ideal music to play in the TARDIS, he chose the Arcade Fire track ‘Keep the Car Running’ from 2007’s Neon Bible. His pick for his favourite new band was Tribes – unfortunately for Smith, they would break up just three years after the interview.

An old-school classic that Smith loves is The Notorious B.I.G’s ‘Juicy’, and his favourite dance track is ‘Body Rock’ by Shimon & Andy C. However, his final pick is a rather unexpected one. When asked to pick a song that sums up “mankind and the world we live in,” he picked ‘Nessun Dorma’ by Pavarotti. The actor explained, “It would be what you’re about to hear. And if I was at the end of the stars, looking out on the precipice of everything… It’s done. Time’s behind me. All that’s left is the void. This is what would be in my ears.”

Matt Smith’s favourite songs:

‘NY State of Mind’ – Nas

‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’ – Radiohead

‘Great Gig in the Sky’ – Pink Floyd

‘Keep the Car Running’ – Arcade Fire

‘Juicy’ – The Notorious B.I.G.

‘Body Rock’ – Shimon & Andy C.

Nessun Dorma – Pavarotti