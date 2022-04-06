‘Morbius’ director Daniel Espinosa hits back at critics: “I have a lot of self-hatred”









With the recent release of Morbius, film fans have found a brand new target for all their memes. In this brand new superhero film based on the Marvel comics, Jared Leto plays the role of a scientist who suffers from an extremely rare disease. While trying to find a cure for himself, he somehow transforms into a vampire with special abilities.

According to Leto, he was drawn to this specific role because the character of Morbius appealed to him. In previous interviews, the actor claimed that the internal struggle that Morbius faces between his light side and his dark was something that he could relate to as well. Although Leto noticed many complexities within the character, most critics haven’t found the same.

Since it was released, Morbius has been subjected to an onslaught of negative reviews and ridicule on the internet. Despite the fact that it is probably going to be a commercial success, the film has been referred to as uninspired and formulaic by many audience members who felt that other superhero films have raised the bar.

“When I did my first feature it was a small movie called Babylon Disease,” director Daniel Espinosa commented on the negative reviews. “I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, ‘I have to tell you what’s wrong with the second scene in your feature,’ and I was like, ‘Well, OK.’”

“The point I’m making is that it’s a strange thing to make something that is so public,” Espinosa added. “Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”

