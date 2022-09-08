Matt Smith names his favourite film of all time









With the arrival of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon comes the rebirth of English actor Matt Smith, who has long been fluttering around Hollywood stardom. Appearing beside the likes of Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans, Smith has proved himself to be one of the most convincing characters in George R. R. Martin’s tale of dragons, dungeons and derrieres.

Playing Prince Daemon Targaryen, the wicked brother of King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Smith shows off his acting chops, playing up to the camera as he plays his maniacal villain with theatrical enthusiasm. Better known for his time as the 11th time lord in BBC’s Doctor Who and for playing Prince Phillip in the successful Netflix series The Crown, Smith has grown in prominence in recent years after decades on the small screen.

Having only appeared in a few roles before he stepped into the Doctor’s TARDIS, Smith played the part of the time lord for three series, from 2010-2014, but didn’t find it easy to find major roles after the success of the show. Only ever taking bit-parts, Smith starred in Ryan Gosling’s Lost River in 2015, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho in 2021 and, most recently, the poorly-received superhero flick, Morbius where he appeared alongside the divisive Jared Leto.

Having made a name for himself appearing as Doctor Who in the beloved TV show, Smith has amassed an impressive number of fans, with each one eager to hear his opinion on the world of pop culture. Speaking to Mr Porter in 2016, Smith revealed his all-time favourite movie, along with several other flicks that he holds a deep respect for.

Speaking to the publication, Smith revealed that the one film he holds most dear is the Richard Curtis-written romantic comedy Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, and his House of the Dragon co-star Rhys Ifans. An iconic movie of British rom-coms, the film follows the simple life of a bookshop owner whose life is turned upside down when he meets one of the most famous movie stars in the world by chance.

This isn’t the only movie Smith holds dear either, with the actor adding: “I never get tired of watching Notting Hill, or Four Weddings And A Funeral,” making reference to yet another Curtis-written movie that holds an important place in 1990s pop culture.

Breaking away from romantic comedies, Smith goes off on a ramble about recent movies he’s seen and loved, adding: “I watched Point Break the other day. Not the new one, the old one. Tango & Cash. Also, Adventures In Babysitting. Do you remember that? Watch that, Elisabeth Shue. I mean, Elisabeth Shue in everything! We could say Notting Hill and anything with Elisabeth Shue”.

Take a look at the trailer for Notting Hill, below, a film that comes with a personal recommendation from Matt Smith.