Why did Keith Richards hate The Band?









The 1960s was a pivotal time for rock and roll, with a new generation of youngsters picking up guitars and creating music like never before. The result was groups like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and The Who, all of whom defined the decade with their popular hits, quickly finding international success as a result.

These British bands were the leading figures in rock and roll’s domination, making waves across the pond as part of what was to be coined ‘The British Invasion’. They immortalised the 1960s as a period of innovation and transformation through their cool, pioneering style and rebellious approach to music.

The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 after old childhood pals Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were reunited at Dartford train station. The pair soon realised they shared common musical interests, such as Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry. After various members, names and musical styles, what we now know as The Rolling Stones came to fruition the following year under the supervision of their manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

Facing direct competition from The Beatles, who reigned supreme as the biggest band in the world, Oldham marketed The Rolling Stones as the dangerous, sexier alternative. Speaking to Billboard, Bill Wyman once stated, “We were the first pop group to break away from the whole Cliff Richard thing where the bands did little dance steps, wore identical uniforms and had snappy patter.”

The band became known for their provocative antics, mainly due to their indulgence in classic ‘sex, drugs and rock and roll’ behaviour. However, since the band’s heydeys, Richards has continued to spark controversy, although this is predominantly down to his outspoken nature. The musician has never shied away from speaking his true feelings, especially about other bands, even those held in high esteem.

Over the years, Richards has given damning verdicts about both his contemporaries and those who The Rolling Stones inspired. For example, he told New York Daily News, “I don’t know where Metallica’s inspiration comes from, but if it’s from me, then I fucked up.”

However, he once surprisingly critiqued the highly influential group The Band, a great source of inspiration for artists from George Harrison to Led Zeppelin. After starting out as The Hawks, providing backing instrumentation for Ronnie Hawkins, The Band played with Bob Dylan for several years. They performed alongside Dylan for his seminal electric concerts during the mid-1960s, although they were often received with hostility by certain audiences.

Richards was one of many Dylan fans who couldn’t get on board with The Band. “I saw them at the Dylan gig on the Isle of Wight, and I was disappointed,” he told Rolling Stone. “Dylan was beautiful, especially when he did the songs by himself. He has a unique rhythm which only seems to come off when he’s performing solo.”

“The Band were just too strict. They’ve been playing together for a long, long time, and what I couldn’t understand was their lack of spontaneity,” Richards added. “They sounded note for note like their records.”

He continued: “It was like they were just playing the records on stage and at a fairly low volume, with very clear sound. I personally like some distortion, especially if something starts happening on stage. But they just didn’t seem to come alive by themselves. I think that they’re essentially an accompanying band. When they were backing up Dylan, there was a couple of times when they did get off. But they were just a little too perfect for me.”