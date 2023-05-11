The classic rock band Keith Richards called “boring shit”









The Rolling Stones are one of the few pioneering bands from the 1960s that made it to the 21st century, although they certainly didn’t leave the heydays of rock and roll unscathed. Despite the deaths of several members and plenty of scandals, The Rolling Stones still perform shows, releasing their latest record, Blue and Lonesome, in 2016.

The Stones are rock veterans who have watched countless bands attempt to follow in their footsteps and reach the same glorious heights. Of course, many bands and artists have achieved this aim, whether they were directly inspired by The Rolling Stones or not. Yet, guitarist Keith Richards has never shied away from proudly proclaiming his – often unwarranted – opinions on other musicians.

From David Bowie to Led Zeppelin, Richards has some strong thoughts. Discussing Metallica and Black Sabbath, Richards expressed his distaste for the metal bands, going as far as to say (via New York Daily News), “I don’t know where Metallica’s inspiration comes from, but if it’s from me, then I fucked up.” Elsewhere, Richards has called Oasis “obnoxious,” adding: “Grow up and then come back and see if you can hang.”

Richards has also made no secret when it comes to his hatred of rap music, telling New York Daily News, “Rap: so many words, so little said. What rap did that was impressive was to show there are so many tone-deaf people out there. All they need is a drum beat and somebody yelling over it, and they’re happy. There’s an enormous market for people who can’t tell one note from another.”

However, there is a particularly beloved classic rock band that Richards can’t stand, a group that emerged in the mid-1960s across the pond from the Rolling Stones. The Grateful Dead, significant figures of American counterculture known for their expansive mix of styles and tendency to perform extended jams, are not championed by Richards. According to the Stones member, “The Grateful Dead is where everybody got it wrong. Just poodling about for hours and hours. Jerry Garcia, boring shit, man. Sorry, Jerry.”

The Rolling Stones only ever released one song that was longer than ten minutes – ‘Goin Home’ – so it’s no surprise that Richards isn’t a fan of bands like the Grateful Dead, who played several songs over 45 minutes in length, such as ‘Playing In The Band’ and ‘Dark Star’.

Even though Richards is not a fan of The Grateful Dead, that hasn’t stopped Garcia from expressing his adoration for The Rolling Stones. He’s a big fan of their 1967 album Between the Buttons, even covering ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’ in 1989 and performing his own rendition of ‘Connection’ with his other band, New Riders of the Purple Sage.