The reason why Keith Richards hates Oasis









Keith Richards has never been one to keep quiet about his feelings, be it music, politics or otherwise. The Rolling Stones’ guitarist and riff-machine likes to pass the time by firing potshots at unsuspecting victims, think Scorpio in Dirty Harry, just less psychotic and more mirthful.

Whether it be the band themselves or other targets, Richards isn’t afraid of pulling the trigger. The cigarette-toting guitarist provides an opinion that is refreshing, even if you don’t necessarily agree with it.

Of course, it is easy to see where he’s coming from. As the musical verve behind The Rolling Stones, Richards earned his place at the round table of rock and roll many years ago, seated amongst some of the genre’s other heavyweights, including the likes of Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon. In what can often seem like a confusing juxtaposition, Richards pays respect to the past, and those who influenced him, but turning his gaze into the future, he’s not afraid of telling those who came after him what he thinks.

Be it rap music as an entire genre, David Bowie, or even Led Zeppelin, Richards is a giant-killer, and it’s something he seems to take a tiny ounce of wry pride in. He’s done it all, and very few will ever match his achievements — and he knows it. Like any larger than life character, Richards is cynical and a hard taskmaster.

One band of upstarts who found themselves being tracked by the legendary huntsman, amongst legions of other would-be assailants, was the now-iconic Britpop outfit Oasis. The Manchester heroes are one of the most divisive groups that Britain has ever produced, and Richards stood firmly on his side of the fence. This is deeply ironic, as the connection between The Rolling Stones, their peers The Beatles, and Oasis is clear.

Richards once labelled Oasis “crap”, before adding: “These guys are just obnoxious. Grow up and then come back and see if you can hang.” Richards hit the nail on the head for a lot of people, and this brash attitude is what put people off Oasis and attracted them in equal parts. Either way, they had been exposed by the old gatekeeper Richards.

It wasn’t just Richards who tore into Oasis either. Everyone’s favourite bumbling cherub, Paul McCartney, went as far as to call them “unhip”. However, the most severe account came from George Harrison, who posited: “The music lacks depth and the singer Liam is a pain, the rest of the band don’t need him.”

