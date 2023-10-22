Why Brad Pitt calls his personal life a “disaster”









Many people who are reading this article, aside from the select few, would probably switch their lives with Brad Pitt in a heartbeat, with the Hollywood actor and producer having made some of the greatest movies of all time. Working with directors like Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, Ridley Scott and Steven Soderbergh, the actor is known as one of the most influential stars in the modern industry.

So, why exactly would the actor brand his personal life a “disaster”? This is how Pitt described himself on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast from back in 2020, shortly after the release of the Tarantino flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring in the flick alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, the actor gave an iconic performance, adding to his ever-growing celebrated filmography.

DiCaprio said on the same podcast weeks earlier that paparazzi don’t seem as interested in him now that he’s grown older. Yet, the same can’t be said for Pitt, who stated, “I’m a little disgruntled with you now that I hear that,” explaining that he still receives plenty of attention from the press and paparazzi, eager to glean information about every single part of his private and professional life.

“I’m just, like, trash mag fodder,” Pitt exclaimed, “I don’t know… because of my disaster of a personal life, probably”.

Having enjoyed a particularly glamorous career in front of the cameras, it’s unclear why Pitt goes so far as to brand his personal life as a “disaster”, but this might be in reference to his public breakups that occurred previously in his life. Splitting up from the Friends star Jennifer Aniston in 2005 after five married years together, Pitt then went through a similarly bad breakup a decade later, divorcing his wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Whilst most movies that Pitt stars in, such as Seven and Fight Club, are memorable for their cinematic artistry, he hasn’t had the best time in every single production he’s been a part of. Indeed, there was even one movie he “hated” making, referring to the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire with Tom Cruise. “I hated doing this movie. Hated it,” Pitt stated, “Loved watching it. Completely. Hated doing it. [My character] is depressed from the beginning to the end. Five-and-a-half months of that is too much”.

