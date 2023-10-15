The movie Brad Pitt “hated” doing: “I’m telling you, it broke me”









Being an actor brings a lot of pressure, but equally, it brings a ridiculous amount of reward, especially for the Hollywood megastars like Brad Pitt. Naturally, Pitt has had to go through his fair share of torturous productions, training routines and schedules, but more often than not, the hard work has always paid off in fame and acclaim.

After all, Pitt has established himself as one of the most prominent actors of all time, and several of his films, including Fight Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglorious Basterds, have required serious dedication to the craft, held up by quality production teams.

But still, Pitt, like any actor worth their salt, is privy to a difficult production or two, and his early career saw one in particular that he truly “hated” and perhaps made him doubt whether he really wanted to continue working in the industry. Pitt’s not known for moaning about making a film, but he did not enjoy working on Interview with the Vampire.

Back in 1995, Pitt said that the film itself is a good watch, but he had less than a good time making it. Via Simply Brad, he noted in an interview, “I hated doing this movie. Hated it. Loved watching it. Completely. Hated doing it. [My character] is depressed from the beginning to the end. Five-and-a-half months of that is too much.”

Interview with the Vampire is Neil Jordan’s 1994 gothic horror movie based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rise. Pitt and Tom Cruise play two vampires, Louis and Lestat, and chronicles their time spent together, including their turning-into-vampire of a ten-year-old girl played by a young Kirsten Dunst.

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pitt further elaborated on his time spent making the movie, noting, “I am miserable. Six months in the fucking dark… We get to London, and London was fucking dark. London was dead of winter. We’re shooting in Pinewood, which is an old institution…”

The actor continued, “There’s no windows in there. It hasn’t been refabbed in decades. You leave for work in the dark — you go into this cauldron, this mausoleum — and then you come out, and it’s dark. I’m telling you, one day it broke me.” Evidently, Pitt was missing the warmer climes of California and the endless heat and sun and couldn’t hack a miserable winter in London.

