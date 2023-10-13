The moment Brad Pitt wanted to give up on acting: “I’m completely bored”









There are few actors in the film industry who possess the genuine star power of Brad Pitt. From his early roles in the 1990s with the likes of 12 Monkeys and Fight Club, Pitt established himself as one of the go-to performers if directors wanted audiences to flock to cinemas to see their movies.

However, despite all the fame and acclaim that has come Pitt’s way throughout the years, the actor has still considered leaving the acting profession behind. Even as far back as 2001, Pitt had thought that he’d had enough of acting and wanted to move into a different role, whether in the film industry or otherwise.

In an interview with Hello, Pitt explained that he’d become somewhat “bored” with the kind of films he’d made up until that point. By 2001, he’d already starred in the likes of Interview with the Vampire, Seven, Sleepers, Fight Club and Snatch, but he thought it might be time to start wrapping things up.

Pitt noted, “On one hand, I’m hitting my stride now. On the other hand, I’ll tell you truthfully, I’m completely bored with myself in films. I am still at a viable age, but I’m hitting the cusp.” He felt he might have around five years left in the industry before he was no longer viable and would be too old to carry on.

The actor continued, “I have other interests that I want to pursue that mean more to me,” Pitt said. “I think there’s room to go away from it for a while, and then you can come back and reinvent.” Now, of course, Pitt did indeed stick around for over a few years, gave some of his best performances, and became one of the biggest movie stars ever.

Even some years later, Pitt had again considered leaving acting behind, saying that he’d begun to enjoy being a producer more than an actor. In an interview with GQ, Pitt admitted that he’s entering the “last leg” of his life and had begun to wonder how he wants to spend it.

But as Pitt said before that he’d considered leaving acting behind and then gave some brilliant performances, it’s likely that he will see the actor on screen for many more years to come. It’s easy to leave what one knows in favour of something new, but Pitt arrived at his stature through his undoubted talents as an actor, so it’s unlikely he’d refuse to give another stellar performance.