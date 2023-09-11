The classic movie role that Brad Pitt rejected: “I took the red pill”









Hollywood legend Brad Pitt has been at the epicentre of the film industry for decades, delivering mesmerising performances in films like Fight Club, Thelma and Louise and 12 Monkeys. More recently, he starred in Quentin Tarantino’s sprawling period epic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for which he won ‘Best Supporting Actor’ Oscar. But just as there are stories of the iconic roles he’s played, there are tales of those he didn’t.

One such missed opportunity emerged recently when Pitt admitted to turning down a role that would later become both a cult classic and a cultural phenomenon. For most, the idea of Pitt and The Matrix in the same sentence might seem like an odd match. After all, it’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Keanu Reeves playing the role of Neo, the hacker turned saviour of humanity. However, that almost wasn’t the case.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last week, when asked about movie roles he had passed on, Pitt revealed: “I did pass on The Matrix. I took the red pill. That’s the only one I’m naming.”

He further clarified: “I wasn’t offered two or three [the sequels]. Only the first one.” The choice between the red and blue pill has since become emblematic of The Matrix’s influence, representing the decision to face brutal reality (red) or continue living in blissful ignorance (blue).

The 1999 science fiction action film The Matrix was directed by the Wachowskis and presented a dystopian future where artificial intelligence has enslaved humanity. Neo, played by Reeves, is the prophesied hero destined to free humanity from this simulation. The film was revolutionary not just in its deeply cerebral and philosophical story but also in its groundbreaking visual effects, spawning a series of sequels.

Pitt isn’t the only Hollywood name to come close to the franchise, but he’s undoubtedly one of the biggest. However, although he missed out on this iconic film, Pitt isn’t one to regret lost opportunities. He mentioned, “I come from a place; maybe it’s my upbringing; if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine.” He holds a firm belief in the idea that roles are destined for specific actors, stating, “I really believe [the role] was never mine.”

“It’s not mine,” Pitt continued, touting an acting ethos that has undoubtedly kept him sane in an industry full of near-misses and what-ifs. “It was someone else’s, and they go and make it. I really do believe in that… If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”

Considering how completely synonymous Reeves is with The Matrix universe and its indelible legacy, it’s hard not to wonder: if Pitt had accepted the role of Neo, where would the franchise be today? Would it have made an even larger impact on the cinematic and cultural landscape, or would the sheer fame of Pitt toppled the movies before they even got started? With the universe of The Matrix expanding, having seen The Matrix: Resurrections in 2021, a role could still await Pitt in a possible fifth instalment.