Quentin Tarantino claims ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ is his best film









While several of Quentin Tarantino’s films are considered some of the best cinematic works of the last 40 years, the question remains as to what the director himself thinks his greatest movie is. While the question has raged on for some time, it appears now that it has been put to the sword.

Tarantino recently appeared on The Howard Stern show on SiriusXM, and Stern had the gall to ask the question everyone has been thinking about. He asked Tarantino exactly which of his works is his favourite. Tarantino replied: “For years, people used to ask me stuff like that. And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ [But] I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.”

So there we have it, the 2019 comedy-drama is Tarantino’s favourite of his own films. The movie featured an all-star cast, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. It was set in 1969 Los Angeles and focuses on DiCaprio’s character, a fading Hollywood actor by the name of Rick Dalton, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (played by Pitt).

Simultaneously, the film tells the real story of the death of Sharon Tate (played by Robbie), who has moved in with her husband, Roman Polanski, next door to Dalton and is caught up in the cultish murders of Charles Manson. It truly is an excellent piece of cinema and is gripping from start to end, with several outstanding acting performances.

The climactic scene at the end of the film is of particular amazement. Tarantino once said of it, “I came up with that ending quite a few years ago. I had been working on this piece, little by little, in one way or another, for about seven years. And I came up with the idea for that last shot about five years ago. When I did, frankly, it blew me away. It was the thing that cemented that I was going to do this one of these days because I had to film that.”