Watch Wet Leg play 'Chaise Longue' and 'Wet Dream' on The Tonight Show









It’s undeniable: Wet Leg are now officially a big deal. One of the hottest rising bands out of England in quite a long time, the Isle of Wight duo aren’t even at their one year mark since the release of their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’. But thanks to some major streaming numbers and a few late-night appearances, Wet Leg are now officially beginning their crossover to the mainstream (or whatever still exists of the mainstream these days).

Admittedly, performing on The Tonight Show isn’t as big of a deal as it might have been 10, 20, or 30 years ago, but it’s still the most-watched late-night show in America. Playing on Jimmy Fallon’s goofy and amicable programme means you’ll still reach a much wider audience of viewers who likely don’t know the difference between Spoon and SPINN. And on March 9th, Wet Leg got the chance to play to a large number of Americans who had never heard of them before.

It’s probably hard to call either ‘Chaise Longue’ or ‘Wet Dream’ “anthems”, but they certainly sound like robust sing-alongs when played at full volume in 30 Rockafeller Center. Just how many audience members got on board with odd Mean Girl references and songs about touching yourself is unclear, but with any luck, there are still some teenage kids out there who got their first exposure to indie rock thanks to watching Wet Leg perform on The Tonight Show. Seems slightly unlikely in the internet age, but not impossible.

The main takeaway is that Wet Leg sound badass live. Equally explosive and reserved, the band turn their wonky and wild version of guitar rock into a theatre-filling wall of noise while still looking detached and bemused by the fact that they’re even there at all. This is the kind of place that hasn’t historically been welcoming to acts like Wet Leg, but they seem to have risen to the occasion for their biggest late-night performance to date.

Wet Leg are currently on their first American tour, where they’re playing in relatively small clubs like the DC9 in Washington D.C. and Underground Arts in Philadelphia. It doesn’t seem likely that the band will be confined to those tight quarters for long, and with their pair of performances on The Tonight Show, they’ve proven that they can stand tall on much bigger stages.

Check out the performances of ‘Chaise Longue’ and ‘Wet Dream’ down below.