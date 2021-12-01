SPINN call out the UK government in new single ‘People Should Know Better’









'People Should Know Better' - SPINN 7.4

Liverpool four-piece SPINN have been quenching their listener’s thirsts with their own brand of indie-pop for over five years now, and they show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Now, the band have released ‘People Should Know Better’, which has them calling out the UK government over their performance amid the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit, and racism. ‘People Should Know Better’ is a track from their upcoming album Outside Of The Blue which is due to be released on February 4th, 2022.

“It’s named after one of the songs on the album. I had the instrumental lying around for ages. I had quite a bad panic attack and got on the phone to my girlfriend and it calmed me down,” SPINN frontman Jonny Quinn told The Mancunion. “[She] brought me out of that blue type of area. I think the blue is things like depression and anxiety. Being outside of the blue is feeling good, knowing someone loves you”.

The indie-pop track from the four-piece utilises their ability to write dynamic and electric tunes in this politically inspired track that discusses their opinion on the government. Quinn went on to say that their new single is a “critique of the UK government and how they’ve handled the country in the last couple years; people are becoming racist, the government is incompetent and now people are dying”.

‘People Should Know Better’ uses technical drum fills and bass riffs that build suspense helping amplify the emotion behind the lyrics. The vocal melodies sang by Quinn flow nicely and encourage listeners to join in and sing along to the tops of their lungs. The song resonates with a need to join in and dance, despite the dark and disheartening lyrics about government failures.

“People keep voting in fucking shite things like the Tories, Brexit, the Tories again, and I’m sick of it, so, I thought I’d write about that frustration and the moral decline of Britain and its so-called ‘values’.” The SPINN frontman added.

As anticipation grows with the release of ‘People Should Know Better’, the band plan to go on a 2022 tour following the release of their upcoming album.

Listen to ‘People Should Know Better’ and see tour dates below.

SPINN UK Tour Dates:

28 April – Cluny 2, Newcastle

1 May – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

5 May – Thekla, Bristol

6 May – O2 Academy, Liverpool

7 May – Omeara, London

8 May – The Bodega, Nottingham