System Of A Down postpone LA shows after Serj Tankian tests positive for COVID-19









System Of A Down have been forced to postpone this weekend’s shows in Los Angeles after frontman Serj Tankian tested positive for Covid-19. The heavy metal band were supposed to play at LA’s Banc Of California tonight and tomorrow (October 22 – 23) alongside Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles. Following the news of Tankian’s positive result, however, the shows have been postponed to February next year.

In a statement published to the band’s social media, System Of A Down wrote: “It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances to February 4th and 5th, 2022.”

“Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for [Covid-19],” the statement continues. “We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news, as we could not wait to finally play for you. However, the health of our band, crew, venue staff and all of our fans is our top priority.” Never fear, all four bands are set to return for the February dates, and all tickets for this weekend’s shows will still be accepted on the rescheduled date.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time System Of A down have been forced to reschedule the LA dates. They were originally planned for May last year, but today’s today’s announcement marks the third time they’ve been postponed as a result of the pandemic.

In addition, Faith No More – who were initially billed to co-headline the dates with System Of A Down – recently cancelled all of their upcoming shows so that frontman Mike Patton could tend to his mental health.

Serj Tankian is the most recent of the touring groups to contract Covid-19, joining all three members of Korn, including drummer Ray Luzier and frontman Jonathan Davis, who described “feeling very weak” but that he “refuse[d] to fucking cancel” an upcoming show – choosing to perform from a throne instead.