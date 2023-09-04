Wet Leg perfrom surprise set at End Of The Road festival









Indie rock group Wet Leg returned to where it all began at this year’s End Of The Road festival in Dorset with a surprise set that drew the biggest crowd of the weekend.

Before they took to the stage, teasers were found all across the festival site, including stickers that read: “Pissed urself? Join the movement”. Rumours had also linked the mysterious main-stage spot with Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, The Walkmen, Fat White Family, and others.

When Wet Leg appeared on stage, Rhian Teasdale mused: “Hello we’re Oasis, thank you so much for coming to our secret set”, later adding: “This is why we started a band – to be able to play this festival. [But] we got a bit more than we bargained for”.

This marks their first return to the End Of The Road festival, following their appearance in 2018 when Teasdale and fellow Wet Leg bandmate Hester Chambers played together in Teasdale’s solo project RHAIN.

This time, however, they drew an even bigger, eager crowd, attracting audience members from all nearby stages.

This comes after Wet Leg joined esteemed pop star Harry Styles on stage in Lisbon for a rendition of ‘Wet Dream’. The group are currently the support band for Styles during this present leg of his tour. “It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour, getting to watch them play every night,” Styles told the audience as he introduced Wet Leg.

After the performance, Wet Leg shared a post on social media, stating the collaboration as “a wet dream come true”.