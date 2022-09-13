Wet Leg discuss mental health struggle after cancelling tour dates









Wet Leg have responded to their cancelled tour dates in Denver and New Mexico by citing the need to focus on their collective mental health.

“Hey everyone! just wanted to say sorry for missing you Denver and New Mexico. And no it wasn’t because of covid!” the group wrote on their social media pages. “Truth is that it all got a bit on top of us and we just couldn’t quite manage to get back on that plane.”

“It’s been an amazing year playing our music all over the world but our busy touring schedule finally got the better of us this time,” they write. “I just want you guys to know that it wasn’t an easy decision at all and I’m sorry I didn’t post anything about it sooner.”

“Our mental and physical health are such easy things to overlook when everything is so exciting and so busy, you barely have a moment to check in with yourself,” they continue. “Anyway after many big ugly cries and lots of good sleep, we’re back and ready to rumble. That means Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Life is Beautiful fest, New York and Sea Hear Now fest we are coming 4 u.”

The Isle of Wight band are just the latest in a string of high-profile tour cancellations due to mental health strains. Earlier in the week, Sam Fender announced that he was cancelling his final string of tour dates in America in order to avoid burnout and focus on his mental health.

Wet Leg have been touring virtually nonstop since the release of their self-titled debut back in April. In their statement, they confirm that they are still planning on playing the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas later this week as well as the Sea Hear Now Festival. Their concerts scheduled for Salt Lake City and Phoenix are set to continue as scheduled.

