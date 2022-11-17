Wet Leg to live-stream upcoming London gig on TikTok









After releasing their Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut album earlier this year, Wet Leg have just begun their UK and Ireland tour. The band kicked off the string of dates in Norwich on Sunday, November 13th, and will hit cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin.

However, on November 23rd and 24th, the group will play two consecutive nights at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, which, alongside the rest of the tour, is currently sold out.

Now, the band have confirmed that the second show in London will be live-streamed on the popular social media app TikTok as the platform’s first-ever #AltMusic LIVE event. By going to Wet Leg’s TikTok profile at 8:55pm on Thursday 24th, fans can watch the event for free.

Wet Leg only appear to be getting bigger and bigger after they burst onto the scene last year with the successful single ‘Chaise Longue’, a track which has amassed over 35 million streams. The band – fronted by Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale – has been nominated for five Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, with the ceremony taking place next February.

Wet Leg are scheduled to appear on The Johnathan Ross Show on Saturday, November 19th, and will support Pulp in Finsbury Park during their reunion show next year. Teasing their second album, the band recently shared that it will be “like the last one, but longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”.