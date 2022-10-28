Pulp announce tour dates for 2023 reunion









Pulp have announced a series of reunion dates for 2023, which marks their first shows since 2012.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker previously announced they would reunite earlier this year during a live event for The Guardian, which followed the band posting a cryptic message on social media. The Sheffield legends originally broke up in 2002, a year after the release of their seventh studio album We Love Life.

In 2011, it was announced the lineup from their biggest LP, 1995’s Different Class, would be reuniting for a series of special shows, including Reading & Leeds Festival. However, when the band hit the road in 2012, guitarist Richard Senior declined to participate.

Now, in a new statement, Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well … An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So … We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore … Come along & make some noise.”

The tour begins in Yorkshire on May 26th at Bridlington Spa before they’ll take to the road for a series of outdoor shows and festivals. Pulp will be headlining Suffolk’s Latitude, Glasgow’s TRNSMT, Neighboud Weekender in Warringtong and also performing a huge show at Finsbury Park in London.

Additionally, they’ll be heading across to Ireland for a performance at St Anne’s Park in Dublin. There’ll also be an outside concert at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, two hometown gigs at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and a performance in Cardiff. Intriguingly, there’s also a Glastonbury-shaped hole in their calendar.

Tickets for Pulp’s 2023 dates will go on sale at 9am on November 4th.