Wet Leg have already finished their second album









If you were to gauge the most hyped albums of 2022, Wet Leg’s self-titled debut would have probably burst off the chart. Preceded by monster singles like ‘Chaise Longue’ and ‘Wet Dream’, Wet Leg was primed to be a highly-celebrated modern indie-rock LP.

And then the darndest thing happened – it went to number one in the UK. During an age where the cultural validity of guitar music is constantly under scrutiny, here came a true-blue guitar band duo to place their first LP right at the very top of the UK Album Chart.

While Wet Leg was by all accounts a storming success, the band aren’t resting on their laurels. Instead, in the two months since the album’s release, the Isle of Wight duo have confirmed that their second album is already complete.

That comes from an interview the duo gave to Absolute Radio at the Isle of Wight Festival this past weekend. Band members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers confirmed that the new album is “in the bag”, although they didn’t specify when the LP would actually be released. Wet Leg was released in April of 2022, but it was recorded a full year earlier, so we could still be quite a ways away from some new Wet Leg music.

The pair also joked that the new music will be closer to death metal, including wild double bass drums paired with breakneck tempos. It’s hard to imagine the duo switching up their established sound, especially when they’ve been so successful with it so far, but hey, whatever you have to do to keep things fresh.

Check out the duo’s interview down below.