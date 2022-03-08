Wet Leg announce new UK tour









British indie rock band have taken to Twitter to announce a UK tour to follow the release of their self-titled album, which is set to drop in April. Although this will be their debut album, the band is already gaining popularity.

The tour, which will take place in November of 2022, will hit the whole of the UK over the last half of the month, starting in Norwich and ending in Dublin.

In the tweet, they detail the tour dates and provide the link to pre-order their LP for April 8th. It also comes with a digital download in the form of WAV and MP3.

The band is currently touring in the USA and will return to the UK for the remainder of their current tour on April 3rd for their show in Cardiff with Johnny Marr and Self Esteem. They’ll be following up with more UK shows to close out the tour.

After the recent release of their single ‘Angelica’ and the EP that accompanies it, fans are excited to see what’s next for the group, both on the album and on tour.

If you want to check out their new single or take a look at their tour dates, you can find them below.

Hey dudes 💕 we’ve got another UK tour for you 💫 tickets on sale Friday, pre-order the album for pre-sale access here (UK pals only) 💪 https://t.co/bJom3liL1R pic.twitter.com/GNHHpQDxRt — Wet Leg (@wetlegband) March 7, 2022