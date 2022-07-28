'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' announces release date









The Weird Al Yankovic biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will be premiering on the Roku Channel on November 4th.

The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, who has had a complete makeover to make him look the spitting image of the legendary comedic musician. Additionally, it was directed and co-written by Eric Appel and co-produced by Funny or Die and Tango. Yankovic also assisted on the project as a writer and producer.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe explained why initially the role “mystified but excited” him. He explained: “When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited’”.

Bizarrely, Yankovic allegedly told the Harry Potter star that it was his appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2010 when he sang ‘The Elements’ by Tom Lehrer which convinced him he was fit for the role.

Radcliffe remembered: “I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna. I think she was like, ‘Who is this kid, and why is he singing all of ‘The Elements’? And I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it’. And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al. I can go to my grave with that”.

He continued: “I’m rarely excited to see the stuff that I’m in. I’m very, very excited to see that. It’s a fully insane movie. It’s one of the most fun things I’ve ever done”.

See the trailer for the film below.