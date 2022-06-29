Maya Hawke says "f**k the Supreme Court" during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'









In a recent conversation with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show, Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke addressed how her mother, Uma Thurman, chose to have an abortion earlier in life. With that, Hawke delivered a special message for the US Supreme Court while discussing abortion rights following the recent overruling of Roe v Wade.

While promoting the upcoming second volume of Stranger Things season four on Netflix, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s daughter, Maya Hawke, opened up on the show about Thurman’s decision to have abortion years back, a topic which the Pulp Fiction actress addressed in her September 2021 Washington Post op-ed.

The 23-year-old actress told Fallon that the Supreme Court’s decision induced a conversation that made her realise how Thurman’s early abortion helped her build a career and start afresh. She referred to the op-ed to enunciate her observations.

“My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care- fundamental health care,” said Hawke.

In her essay, Thurman addressed the abortion she had in Germany during her “late teens” for the very first time. The Academy Award-nominated actress had been impregnated by an older man while living overseas for an acting assignment. While it was admittedly the “hardest decision” of her life and still “saddens” her, the actress assured, that “it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced”.

Hawke echoed the concerns of thousands of activists all over the world who have been protesting against the Supreme Court’s regressive decision, talking about how the wealthy will have access to abortions while many women will not only to unable “to pursue their dreams but actually lose their lives and be unsafe,” Hawke said, before adding: “And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court.”

While being cheered by the crowd, Fallon assured her with a smile, telling her, “You can absolutely say that,” while the expletive was bleeped on television.

Delighted by the fact, Hawke continued hurling the expletive, before assuring a strong fight against the Court’s decision to control women’s bodies. As Fallon thanked her for her message, Hawke said, “But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did”.

Hawke joins the legion of celebrities who have raised their voice against the decision, including Janelle Monae, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling which legalised the constitutional right to abortion sparking outrage all over the world at the blatant attempt to control women’s agencies and bodies. While Republican states (Red states) have passed laws restricting abortions, the Democratic-led states (Blue states) have moved to protect and preserve abortion rights.

