The one 'Harry Potter' movie Daniel Radcliffe regrets: "I hate it. I’m just not very good"









Still only 32, during his comparatively short career Daniel Radcliffe has established himself as one of Britain's most beloved actors. While he is now working hard to forge a new path in a different realm of cinema, Radcliffe will forever be remembered as the world's favourite wizarding master Harry Potter.

While his age suggests his acting career is still in its infancy, Radcliffe actually made his acting debut at age ten while appearing in the BBC One television film David Copperfield. Starting his path into the arts, the young actor wouldn’t have long to adjust as, in that same year, he was cast in the lead role in one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. Across the next ten years, Radcliffe would star in eight Harry Potter movies and become one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Alongside Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, Radcliffe would grow as an artist and a person in the gaze of the watching world, maturing from child actor to leading man. “Working hard is important,” he once said. “But there is something that matters even more, believing in yourself.” It is this sentiment that shows just how much of a transformative effect working on such a big project had on the young actor. “I used to be self conscious about my height, but then I thought, fuck that, I’m Harry Potter,” he comically added.

Of course, Radcliffe is correct to believe in himself. Very few actors in the history of Hollywood – let alone child stars – have managed to remain relevant and, more importantly, in touch with themselves for such a prolonged period of time. The aforementioned quote in regards to hard work is perhaps the greatest indicator of Radcliffe’s desire to not stand still, to keep pushing himself into new avenues.

While his work away from Harry Potter suggests that Radcliffe is confident in his ability to push artistic boundaries, the actor still finds it difficult to look back on past mistakes without regret. Reflecting on his work in Harry Potter, Radcliffe finds one of the eight movies particularly cringe-inducing. While admitting that he doesn’t like to watch himself on the big screen, the actor revealed that he forces himself to do so in order to learn: “And that’s why it’s hard to watch a film like Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” Radcliffe said. “Because I’m just not very good in it. I hate it.”

Detailing further, he added: “My acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn’t come across”. Despite his criticisms, Radcliffe did find time to accept some of his finer work: “My best film is the fifth one because I can see a progression,” he added.

While Radcliffe had issues with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the sixth instalment in the franchise, the film was a major commercial and critical success. Nominated for Best Cinematography at the 82nd Academy Awards, the movie went on to break the record for the biggest single-day worldwide gross at the box office. Taking $934 million in total, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was once the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time – not bad for “very one-note” acting.

