Watch the trailer for the new A24 horror ‘X’ by Ti West









When a new A24 horror trailer is released, genre fans rejoice, with the company well known for their experience in the field, having released The Lighthouse, The Witch, Hereditary and Midsommar in the previous decade. Their latest horror is from the lesser-spotted filmmaker Ti West, who despite having only made seven films since the start of the century, is well-known as an innovator of the genre.

Best-known for his tribute to 1980s horror with The House of the Devil as well as his modern ghost story, The Innkeepers, West has built a genre unto himself that twists audience expectations and toys with the sheer makeup of horror. His latest film, X, is due to do the very same thing, following a group of young filmmakers who are planning to shoot an adult movie in a remote Texas farmhouse, only for their hosts to suddenly reveal darker intentions.

Once again tributing the horror films of old, West looks to be giving ode to the 1970s with a recognisable aesthetic, retro camera style and inclusion of the ‘70s-era vintage porn scene. Featuring the likes of Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow and Mia Goth, the film is written and directed by Ti West and is produced by Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, Kevin Turen and Sam Levinson.

Having long elevated independent horror filmmakers, A24 has made household names of the likes of Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, Rose Glass and David Lowery with each director helping to sculpt the landscape of modern horror. Whilst Ti West has been working in television for a number of years, this will be his first film since In a Valley of Violence from 2016, starring Ethan Hawke, John Travolta and Karen Gillan.

Take a look at the trailer for X below, due for release in the USA on March 18th, 2022.