Watch the first trailer for Robert Eggers new Viking epic ‘The Northman’









Robert Eggers is set to return in 2022 with his latest adventure epic, The Northman. If the debut trailer is anything to go by, he’ll be continuing the same grand production value that he set in motion with The Witch.

The forthcoming film is described as an “epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.” The feature is set to star Alexander Skarsgård as the avenging son, alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Claes Bang.

When speaking with NME, Ineson provided the lowdown on the film. “It’s an enormous movie,” he said. “I saw a four-minute montage of some of the stuff they’d already shot and I was really blown away. The marriage of Rob Eggers’ imagination and Viking folklore… Jesus, man.”

Later adding: “Alexander Skarsgård looks like an absolute beast. [There’s] a scene where he beats this guy in a battle; bends down and rips his throat out with his teeth, screams to the gods and he’s got his shirt off – and you think: ‘My god that’s not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that’s like a proper serious actor!’”

Based on the trailer below, it is clear to see that the description is far from exaggerated by Ineson. He continued: “He’s made himself look like some kind of monster for the part, the dedication’s incredible. I think it will be a bit of a masterpiece, to be honest. If I was to put bets on any film being an absolute banger, it would be that one.”

Aside from the wild transformation of Skarsgård, it is clear from the trailer that the same vibrant aesthetic that Eggers brought to life in 2015’s acclaimed horror The Witch is set to return after the monochrome mastery of The Lighthouse in 2019.

The Northman is set for release in April next year. You can check out the trailer below.