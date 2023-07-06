Watch the new trailer for Bob Marley biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ 









The much-anticipated first official trailer for the biographical film Bob Marley: One Love has finally been released. Paying homage to Jamaican musician and reggae legend Bob Marley, the film will focus on the impactful period between 1976 and 1977, which included an attempted assassination on his life.

The lead role of Marley is taken up by actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, with Lashana Lynch co-starring as his wife, Rita Marley. Notably, the film also revisits Marley’s formative years and the experiences that shaped his musical journey and unique persona.

Speaking with Rolling Stone magazine, Ziggy Marley, the late singer’s son, provided insight into the pivotal timeframe portrayed in the film. He described it as the period when Bob Marley “had the most growth, the most mental expansion, the most spiritual expansion, the most important time in his life that made him into what we know he is now”.

The film’s approach aimed to go beyond the known facts about Bob Marley. Ziggy Marley elaborated: “We tried to do is capture something that is not on the surface, but lies beneath the surface. I think that was one of the main things – let’s give the people something that is not written in the books, is not seen in a documentary.”

His statement suggests that the new film will offer a more profound and intimate portrayal of the reggae icon’s life than the 2012 documentary Marley, directed by Kevin Macdonald.

Bob Marley: One Love is bound to be a must-watch for music lovers and Marley fans worldwide. The film, distributed by Paramount, is scheduled for release on January 12th, 2024. Watch the brand-new trailer below.