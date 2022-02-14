Kingsley Ben-Adir will star as Bob Marley in upcoming biopic









Kingsley Ben-Adir has been building up his filmography by playing interesting roles, including his appearance on the hit show Peaky Blinders. After stepping into the shoes of Malcolm X for One Night in Miami, Ben-Adir is set to star as Bob Marley in a brand new biopic that has been in the works for a while now.

The film is being produced by Ziggy Marley – the son of Bob Marley – and it was being planned since 2018. The project has been picked up by Paramount Pictures now but the title for the film remains unclear, with most details about the upcoming biopic still ambiguous since the production process hasn’t started.

However, a director has already been attached to the new Bob Marley biopic and it is none other than Reinaldo Marcus Green who has been in the headlines lately after directing the latest Oscar-nominated film King Richard. Green is definitely the right person for the job and is eager to add to his growing oeuvre.

“Our film starts in ’76 and really it’s about the making of Exodus,” Green revealed in an interview about the brand new project which will add to Bob Marley’s legacy. According to Green, the biopic will revolve around the Exodus album which was recorded in London after Marley was subjected to an assassination attempt in Jamaica.

Green added: “Ziggy Marley is, right, my point of contact for the film, and producer on the project. So we’re full steam ahead. I’ve brought on Zach Baylin (a writer on King Richard) to help me write it, which is great bringing our team back together. Hopefully, we’ll have a script very soon. I’m really excited about that one.”

