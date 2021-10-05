Watch the new trailer for A24's 'Red Rocket' from Sean Baker









Sean Baker’s latest film, following his award-winning Florida Project in 2017 and trans-drama Tangerine shot just two years earlier, has received its very first full-length trailer, and predictably it’s a beauty to behold.

Tracking the life of Mikey Saber (Simon Rex), a narcissistic porn star who returns to his Texas home only to be influenced by a teenager named Strawberry (Suzanna Son), Red Rocket looks to continue the director’s trend for wandering narratives and open-ended conclusions.

Receiving a five-minute standing ovation during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, in a brief speech to the audience, Baker remarked: “It’s amazing to be here at the Cannes Film Festival, especially this year, in which we’re seeing cinema come back,” before announcing his joy to be back in front of the silver screen, “It feels so great to be back in a movie theatre”.

Speaking about his collaboration with the independent film distribution giants, A24, Baker commented, “They’re a fearless company, and I think they’re going to take anything that comes our way head on”.

Continuing, the director noted, “I know we’re tackling tough subjects here, and I know there are themes and images that are triggering in this film, I get it. But again, it’s part of the discussion… we’re just going to see how audiences take it. I understand it’s going to be divisive, and I understand I’m going to get some hate mail, it’s OK”.

Sean Baker also fiercely defended his slow-paced, open-ended stories, commenting: “I like to be challenged when seeing a film…I want to think about the film. If it’s incredibly literal, it doesn’t allow me to do any of the thinking after the fact”. The filmmaker also went on to explain his reasons for setting the film in Southern America during the run-up to the polarising 2016 election, observing that, “No matter what side of the aisle you’re on in the U.S., we did not see the Trump win coming”.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new A24 film right here.

