Watch the trailer for new A24 film 'The Souvenir Part II'







It’s not often that we see a sequel to a small independent film, no less for one quite as good as 2019s The Souvenir. Directed by Joanna Hogg, the sequel to her earlier semi-autobiographical triumph has finally got a trailer, after receiving rave reviews from Cannes and the New York Film Festival.

Telling the story of Joanna Hogg’s own rise through the film industry as a female director, the first look at The Souvenir: Part II looks to portray a powerful, vivid story, punctuated by performances from Honor Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade and Harris Dickinson.

As the synopsis courtesy of A24 reads, “In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction. Joanna Hogg’s shimmering story of first love and a young woman’s formative years, The Souvenir Part II is a portrait of the artist that transcends the halting particulars of everyday life — a singular, alchemic mix of memoir and fantasy.”

Joining the lead Honor Swinton Byrne is Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn and Ariane Labed among many others.

Eager to avoid evoking a sense of nostalgia throughout both films, Joanna Hogg revealed to Film Comment in 2019, “When I am looking back and reading my diaries from that time and thinking about my ideas then and how I felt, I do feel a little pang of wishing to re-experience that in a way. I’m not saying I want to be 20 again, but maybe there are some parts of that which would be nice”.

Crucially, however, the director then explains, “So that’s the nostalgia, but I don’t want that to seep into the film. Somehow it’s like putting a veil on it. It’s not because I don’t want the emotion—I don’t connect to it with emotion now anyway—it’s just more a certain sentimentality”.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for The Souvenir: Part II right here.

