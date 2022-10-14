Watch The Killers cover 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want' with Johnny Marr









Last night, The Killers ended their Exploding the Mirage tour at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The show was a special occasion, with the venue celebrating its fifth anniversary. Frequent opening act Johnny Marr was also on hand as well to join in the festivities.

Anyone who had peeped the setlists of the previous shows knew that, at the end of the night, Marr was going to come out to play a few songs with The Killers. He had already busted out ‘Panic’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’ during his opening set, so the question remained as to what Smiths songs would be featured later in the show.

As it turned out, two different Smiths songs were taken on. Just before the show’s inevitable finale with ‘Mr. Brightside’, Marr and The Killers jumped into ‘This Charming Man’, a track that the two had played numerous times at previous tour stops. But at the start of the encore, just after a performance of The Killers’ 2017 single ‘The Man’, Marr hopped up for a rare performance of ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’.

The song isn’t rare for Marr, who frequently features the song during his solo shows. It is rare for The Killers, who hadn’t ever performed the song live before. On a night when there was no Morrissey in sight, both Marr and Brandon Flowers got chances to do their best impressions of the mercurial singer. Flowers lilted beautifully on ‘Please, Please, Please’, and it’s a shame that the live partnership between Marr and The Killers is now officially over.

Watch The Killers and Johnny Marr perform ‘Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want’ down below.