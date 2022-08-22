Johnny Marr joins The Killers live onstage to perform The Smiths









The Killers were joined on stage by none other than Johnny Marr this weekend. The two artists teamed up to perform classic cuts from The Smiths at the start of their joint US tour. Kicking off the first leg of the outing, Marr performed alongside Brandon Flowers and the band at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver before taking to the stage of Seattle’s Climate Pledge.

In Seattle, Marr performed The Smiths’ ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and ‘What She Said’. The guitarist also helped The Killers polish off their set with ‘Mr. Brightside’, which he also performed at the US outfit’s 2019 Glastonbury performance.

In Vancouver the previous night, Marr was invited on stage a little earlier to perform ‘There Is A Light…’ and ‘Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before’. As well as material by The Smiths, The Killers played their new single ‘Boy’, not to mention highlights from across their career.

The Killers are set to release a new album later in the year. In a recent interview, Brandon Flowers shed some light on the new offering: “We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo. You will hear singles this year. The full record will probably be early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.”

Johnny Marr will join The Killers for the remainder of their US tour, which runs until mid-October, when it will conclude with a show in Washington D.C. You can watch footage of Marr performing in Seattle and Vancouver below.

The Killers’ setlist:

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Enterlude’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Blowback’

‘Human’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Fire In Bone’

‘Boy’

‘In The Car Outside’

‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Dying Breed’

‘Rut’

‘Caution’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘Spaceman’

‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘What She Said’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘Mr. Brightside’ (with Johnny Marr)