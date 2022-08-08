The Killers release soaring new single ‘Boy’









The Killers - 'Boy' 3.5

Las Vegas indie legends The Killers have returned with a new single, ‘Boy’. The new track, produced by the band alongside Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, marks the first new music from the group since last year’s seventh studio album, Pressure Machine.

The song, which the band debuted live in July, was written prior to the recording sessions for Pressure Machine. The themes explored in the lyrics are actually what led frontman Brandon Flowers to create the 2021 album: “Don’t overthink it, boy / white arrows will break / the black night / don’t overthink it, boy.”

‘Boy’ comes as a sentimental slice of advice from a rock star who has been there and done that. In true Killers style, the anthem surges with a danceable synth-laden beat as Flowers’ vocals and a run of guitar and keyboard solos add a note of grounding severity. While this is nothing original from the American indie group, it’s a surefire way to keep loyal fans jumping at their sold-out arena gigs.

“This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic,” Flowers says. “I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to.”

He adds: “I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself – and my sons – to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

The brand new single comes ahead of the band’s upcoming North American tour, which will set off in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on August 19th. The run continues through October 10th, concluding in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. The Killers then pack their bags for Australia and New Zealand in November and December.