Watch an exclusive 'The French Dispatch' clip starring Bill Murray









The latest addition to Wes Anderson’s filmography has been described as the perfect example of the auteur’s idiosyncratic sensibilities. Titled The French Dispatch, this new film is apparently a “love letter to journalists” which follows multiple narrative threads revolving around the French branch of a Kansas newspaper and stars Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray as well as Timothée Chalamet in a star-studded cast.

Set in a small town in southwestern France, The French Dispatch follows in the footsteps of Anderson’s prior artistic investigations. Through highly stylised aesthetic frameworks, Anderson delves deeper into the deconstruction of the cinematic medium’s inherent artifice while also surveying relevant humanistic questions.

“We really looked hard for a town that could be a Parisian quartier like Ménilmontant, Belleville or Montmartre,” Anderson told local news outlet Charente Libre in an interview. “Angoulême has beautiful architecture. The Old Town with its staircases and bridge and different levels is really well preserved. Also, it’s really quiet here, so it’s ideal for making a movie.”

Bill Murray, Anderson’s longtime collaborator, features in the role of editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. which is based on Harold Ross – the co-founder of The New Yorker. In this exclusive clip, we get a glimpse of Murray’s work habits and the microcosm of his office which has a strange but strict rule – no crying in Bill Murray’s office.

Speaking about the film in an interview at Cannes Film Festival, actor Owen Wilson stated that he “thought it was great” before adding it was, “So original and unique, there’s sort of three main stories in there. I love them all”. Singling out the storyline which includes Benicio Del Toro and Lea Seydoux as one of his very favourites, the actor added: “That’s one of the stories that I thought was really funny and good. But they’re all good.”

A new London exhibition is exploring the making of The French Dispatch this month before its theatrical release. Watch the exclusive clip starring Bill Murray below.