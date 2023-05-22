Watch rare Japanese clothing commercials from Bryan Ferry









A bonafide arbiter of taste, Bryan Ferry has enjoyed a more fruitful career than most. Over the past five decades, his naturally artistic sensibilities have made their way into his music and aesthetic, with them so impactful that of his generation, his influence is widely counted as second only to the late David Bowie, a triumph in itself when you note the prominence of the likes of Mark Bolan. This status indicates the true power of Ferry’s work. He’s always been committed to pushing boundaries and has done so with panache.

Growing up in Washington, County Durham, he studied Fine Art at the University of Newcastle in the 1960s. Here, his interest in the creative side of life started to be really extracted, with him even practising under the eminent Richard Hamilton for a year. An evident talent during his university days, he was such a hit that some of his works were even exhibited at London’s Tate Gallery, the ideal of British visual art. During this period, Ferry’s love of art and music started to converge, following the broader spirit of the day, with him cutting his teeth in a host of bands, including The Banshees and The Gas Board.

In November 1970, Ferry formed Roxy Music with a group of friends and acquaintances from the North East’s art scene, alongside bassist Graham Simpson, a classmate from university. The group quickly added saxophonist/oboist Andy Mackay and Brian Eno, the tape and synthesiser whizz who would also find a creative footing in the band before striking it on his own and establishing himself as one of the most influential in modern music.

The early lineup of the Roxy Music also featured the likes of timpanist Dexter Lloyd and former Nice axeman David O’List, but they were eventually replaced by longtime members Paul Thompson and Phil Manzanera, respectively. The band’s classic lineup was in place when they recorded their self-titled debut album, released on June 16th, 1972. It reached number ten on the UK Albums Chart and established Roxy Music as a group at the cutting edge of the country’s music scene.

Without any member of the classic lineup, Roxy Music would have lacked the magic that captured the imagination, yet Bryan Ferry was particularly vital to the operation. Like an Elvis Presley or Gene Vincent-like icon sent from outer space, his crooning delivery, surrealist lyrics, and shining garb made him stand out from the crowd, even when out-there costumes were the mode. Whether it be ‘Ladytron,’ ‘Love is the Drug,’ or ‘Avalon,’ Ferry’s undoubted skill and charm carried the group whilst paving the way to a successful solo career.

Around the time of Roxy Music’s final studio release, 1982’s Avalon, Ferry was already a star in his own right. By that point, he’d released five studio albums. Demonstrating the global appeal of his style, he was hired as a model for the Japanese clothing brand Jun and appeared in a series of commercials for them. One even features him dancing and mouthing the Roxy Music hit ‘Avalon’, whilst wearing the same famous dinner jacket and bow tie from the song’s video. Adding extra panache to the adverts, they were directed by the lauded photographer Kazumi Kurigami.

Watch below.