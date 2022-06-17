Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform 'Sidelines' on 'Fallon'









Phoebe Bridgers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to deliver a rendition of her latest track to cause a sensation, the emotionally affecting ‘Sidelines’.

Bridgers released the song in April as part of the soundtrack for the hit TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling book, Conversations with Friends. The song has been noted for marking something of a stylistic shift from Bridgers, departing from the sound of 2020’s Punisher, into a realm that is slightly more cerebral.

This is something that Bridgers is acutely aware of, and she recently spoke to Variety about this change in focus: “I’m striving to do more stuff like that. I think it’s more challenging to sound smart and write well about happiness than it is about sadness. In the interest of not seeming trite, I lean toward darker subject matter, just out of comfort. And I think a challenge to myself, now, is being articulate about things that are good.”

Bridgers released the official video for ‘Sidelines’ at the start of this month, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her current ‘Reunion Tour’. All footage was shot by her brother Jackson.

Now, for her Fallon performance, Bridgers donned a black NFL jersey emblazoned with her trademark logo, the skeleton print, showing that whilst the new track marks a musical change for her, the Phoebe Bridgers who caught the world’s attention with Punisher, hasn’t gone anywhere.

Bridgers is currently out on the road for the North American leg of the ‘Reunion’ tour, supporting Punisher. Afterwards, she’s due to play a handful of European shows, which kick off next week. The American singer-songwriter will begin her UK and Ireland run on June 20th in Dublin, before performing in Glasgow and Birmingham, and then on to the historic Glastonbury festival in Somerset.

