Watch Phoebe Bridgers cover Bruce Springsteen song 'Stolen Car'









During her ongoing tour behind 2020’s Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers stopped in Ashbury Park last night to play for a bunch of indie rock Jerseyites. Bridgers is a little too big to play The Stone Pony these days, but she can certainly play the outdoor concert series that the venue is putting on this summer.

When Bridgers pulled into the Garden State, she came equipped with a sure-fire crowd-pleaser: a Bruce Springsteen cover. Not just any Springsteen cover either. Bridgers went deep to pull out an album cut from 1980’s The River, the embittered and confused rumination on lost time and desperation, ‘Stolen Car’.

Bridgers is no stranger to the works of Springsteen: she had previously covered The Boss’ Born in the U.S.A. track ‘I’m On Fire’ back in 2018. That was when she was playing at Asbury Park the last time, so make sure to check back in next time Bridgers makes her way to Springsteen’s home turf to see what she covers next. We’ll even start taking bets: ‘Thunder Road’? ‘The Rising’? ‘Tunnel of Love’?

‘Stolen Car’ is a particularly poignant choice. It sits right in Bridgers’ slow-burning wheelhouse, and she’s able to bring the proper amount of heartbreak to the song’s melancholy tale of grand theft auto. ‘Stolen Car’ might have gotten its most prominent pop culture needle drop in the 1997 film Cop Land, but it has been a favourite of die-hard Springsteen fans since its release four decades ago.

Bridgers is keeping on with her ‘Reunion Tour’ throughout 2022, making up for lost time that was briefly derailed thanks to Covid-19. Here’s hoping that she pulls out a choice cover for every hometown hero on her remaining tour stops (any idea who the biggest artist from Madison County, Iowa is? John Wayne? OK, never mind).

Check out some footage of Bridgers covering ‘Stolen Car’ down below.

.@phoebe_bridgers covers “Stolen Car” by Bruce Springsteen in Asbury Park, New Jersey: pic.twitter.com/P6JGsFJwg4 — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) June 14, 2022