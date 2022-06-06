Bruce Springsteen stays local, joins Coldplay on stage in New Jersey









The debt of gratitude that the entire state of New Jersey owes to Bruce Springsteen is simply staggering. After decades and decades of being New York’s little brother/punching bag, the Garden State finally had something that elevated it beyond overrun beaches and bagel snobbery. With all due respect to the icon that is Danny DeVito, there is no cultural icon who managed to boost the reputation of Jersey quite as Springsteen did.

To those superfans and casual viewers of Springsteen on Broadway know, the ‘Born to Run’ singer famously still lives in the state that he famously made reference to in songs like ‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’ and ‘4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)’. That means that he’s only a short drive away from MetLife Stadium, which just so happened to be the venue that British pop-rockers Coldplay was putting on a concert last Sunday night.

Towards the end of Coldplay’s show, lead singer Chris Martin introduced a very special guest to the stage. “I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr Bruce Springsteen.” With an acoustic guitar in hand, Springsteen helped the band through stripped-back versions of his 2008 single ‘Working on a Dream’ and his early-1980s classic ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

It wasn’t the first time that Coldplay trotted out a special guest during their show. It wasn’t even the first time it had happened this weekend, as the band welcomed Kylie Minogue on stage during their first night in Jersey last Saturday. Minogue sang ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ with the band, a song that the band had previously played with the singer in Sydney back in 2014.

Springsteen himself might have been looking for a warmup considering how he’s taking the E Street Band back on the road in 2023. ‘Working on a Dream’ has only sparingly been played by Springsteen since its titular tour back in 2009, but perhaps the song could see a re-entry into the ever-evolving setlists of the E Street Band during their upcoming dates.

Check out Springsteen’s appearance singing ‘Working on a Dream’ and ‘Dancing in the Dark’ with Coldplay down below.