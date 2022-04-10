Watch Paul Rudd and Tom Morello join Rush during their final tour









Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently announced his new band, Envy of None, and today, they released their eponymous debut album. Fronted by vocalist Marah Wynne, the group is the first musical project Lifeson has worked on since Rush ended with the death of longtime drummer Neil Peart in 2020.

“Mariah became my muse,” Lifeson explained in a statement. “She was able to bring this whole new ethereal thing through her sense of melody on tracks like ‘Liar’ and ‘Look Inside.’ After hearing her vocals on ‘Never Said I Love You,’ I felt so excited. I’ve never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician. When we say she’s special, it’s because she’s really fucking special”.

Even though Rush split when Peart died, it is well-known that their activity had been dwindling since the start of the 2010s and that they’d been inactive since they completed their R40 Live Tour in August 2015. The tour was a triumphant way to wind proceedings down, and it saw the band play their catalogue in reverse chronological order each night. They would kick off with ‘The Anarchist’ from 2012’s Clockwork Angels and end with ‘Working Man’ from their 1974 debut.

Luckily for us, a fan-shot video of Rush performing their 1991 classic ‘Roll the Bones’ from their May 28th show at Greensboro, North Carolina, has been unearthed. It’s not just the incredible rendition of the song that catches the eye, though, t’s the cast of familiar faces that help the Canadian trio during the song.

Frontman Geddy Lee’s iconic rap section in the middle of the song is impossible to replicate live due to how digitally altered it is, so for this performance, the band enlisted an all-star cast to lip-sync the part in a video. Helping them out are Paul Rudd, Tom Morello, Les Claypool, Peter Dinklage, Chad Smith, Jason Segel and the Trailer Park Boys. For any fans of the film, I Love You, Man, watching Rudd and Segel perform with Rush is the stuff of dreams. It’s a mirthful stroke of genius from the band.

It’s an extraordinary moment from the final days of Rush and one we’ll treasure for a very long time. With hopes that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will return as Rush one day, the fact remains that it simply wouldn’t be the same without Neil Peart. This doesn’t mean it won’t happen, though. “We’re not putting any pressure on it or anything,” Lifeson told Guitar World back in February. “We had a lot of good years together and we still love each other very much. I talk to Geddy every other day – we’re best friends. … There’s more to our life together than just writing music. So if it happens, it happens. And it’ll happen when it happens.”

For now, enjoy this clip. You won’t be disappointed.

