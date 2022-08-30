Watch Noel Gallagher return to the 'Don't Look Back in Anger' video house









In December of 1995, the members of Oasis gathered at 1145 Arden Road in Pasadena, California, to film the video for ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’. The massive Noel Gallagher-sung single from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ went on to become of the two iconic tracks that continue to proliferate in pop culture along with ‘Wonderwall’. With its allusions to John Lennon and the extravagant setting, the song’s video became nearly as iconic as the song itself.

Now, 27 years later, Gallagher has returned to the mansion where one of his most famous videos was filmed. The guitar that Gallagher plays in the video, a 1983 Epiphone Riviera in Wine Red colour, is getting a reissue from Epiphone’s parent company Gibson, and Gallagher returned to the site of the ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ video to replicate some of the most famous shots of him and his guitar.

“I wanted to start playing Epiphones because of The Beatles,” Gallagher revealed. “I didn’t know anything about guitars then. If they looked good, felt good, I could make them sound good. And I’m a songwriter, not a guitar player. That’s my thing. And I’ve never seen that colour before, whatever it is, Wine Red or Purple or whatever it is. I’m not one of those people who can sit in a guitar shop and play lots of things. I will literally play an E chord, and it would have sounded great and it would have felt good and I would have just said, ‘Yeah, I’ll take it.'”

“I haven’t played one of those for years and years, but when I picked it up, I remembered the twang of it,” Gallagher claims. “That’s the thing that was like, ‘Oh yeah!’ It’s a great rhythm guitar. It’s got a great twang to it.” Gallagher also revealed that the original Epiphone was the number one guitar used during the recording sessions for Morning Glory.

“I remember I did use it a lot on the making of Morning Glory. I would have played it on every track: that would have been my guitar, and it would have been my go-to guitar at the time,” Gallagher adds. “I would have definitely played all the rhythm tracks for sure.”

In the promotional film, Gallagher also recalls a funny anecdote regarding director Nigel Dick’s vision versus what actually wound up in the video. “I remember coming in and the guy saying, ‘We’re gonna have Alan [White], he’s gonna look like he’s playing drums floating in the swimming pool,” Gallagher says. “And I was like, ‘Right’, because to me it fucking looks like he’s just sat on a white table. He went like, ‘Yeah, but it won’t look like that when we finish,’ and I was like, ‘Really?’ Of course, when it was finished, he looks like he’s playing drums on a fucking white table.”

Check out the full video of Gallagher returning to the house used for the ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ video down below.