Watch Nile Rodgers and Chic perform a ‘Tiny Desk Concert’









American music legend Nile Rodgers and his band Chic have performed a career-spanning show for NPR‘s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series.

In the history of the Tiny Desk Concert series, which began in 2008, NPR has invited some of music’s most acclaimed figures to perform at the desk of Bob Boilen, the host of NPR’s All Songs Considered.

Despite being one of the most celebrated names in music, this is the first time Rodgers has appeared on the series. Naturally, he had to bring out his biggest hits, beginning with ‘Le Freak’, Chic’s third single, released in 1978.

The band then performed ‘I’m Coming Out’, which Rodgers wrote and produced for Diana Ross in collaboration with Bernard Edwards. Sister Sledge’s ‘We Are Family’ and Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’ were next up, both of which were also co-written by Rodgers.

Then, Rodgers delivered another Chic classic, ‘Good Times’, from the band’s 1979 album Risqué. The classic tune is one of the most sampled in history, most famously used on Sugarhill Gang’s ‘Rapper’s Delight’. Thus, during the NPR performance, the band incorporated a portion of the iconic hip-hop track.

The set ended with the inescapably groovy ‘Let’s Dance’ by David Bowie, which Rodgers co-produced for the singer’s hit 1983 album of the same name.

Meanwhile, last month, Rodgers teamed up with Duran Duran on their single ‘Black Midnight’, which also features former guitarist Andy Taylor.

Speaking about their continued collaboration with Rodgers, Duran Duran keyboard player Nick Rhodes shared, “Nile Rodgers is a force of nature. When we get into a room, we start playing, and magic happens. Nile always says that CHIC is his first band, and Duran Duran is his second. Thematically, I personally prefer the moon to the sun. Simon took the idea and ran with it.”

Watch the full performance below.