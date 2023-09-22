Duran Duran release new single ‘Black Moonlight’ with Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor









Duran Duran have released their new single ‘Black Midnight’, which features former guitarist Andy Taylor and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers.

The track marks the second single from Duran Duran’s upcoming album, Dance Macabre, a Halloween-themed record made up of covers, originals, and re-imaginings of their older work.

Rodgers previously remixed Duran Duran’s 1984 single ‘The Reflex’. Two years later, he produced their fourth studio record Notorious, released in 1986. Taylor previously left the band in 2006 due to creative differences.

Speaking about their continued collaboration with the Chic guitarist, keyboard player Nick Rhodes shared, “Nile Rodgers is a force of nature. When we get into a room, we start playing, and magic happens. Nile always says that CHIC is his first band, and Duran Duran is his second. Thematically, I personally prefer the moon to the sun. Simon took the idea and ran with it.”

Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon dubbed the track the “classic Duran Duran-Nile Rodgers collaboration”. He continued, “When Nile started playing his guitar in the studio, he really inspired everyone with his riff, and the song just kind of wrote itself.”

Danse Macabre is set to be released on October 27th. It will also include covers of ‘Psycho Killer’ by Talking Heads, ‘Spellbound’ by Siouxsie and the Banshees’, and ‘Bury a Friend’ by Billie Eilish.

Listen to ‘Black Moonlight’ by Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor below.