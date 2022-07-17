Watch the new trailer for the Weeknd's HBO drama: 'The Idol'









HBO are back in the front seat of pop culture, as they kickstart the marketing for their latest series, The Idol, featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Created by The Weeknd (AKA Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), the show is also helmed by Reza Fahim and the writer of Euphoria and Malcolm and Marie, Sam Levinson. The show focuses largely on Depp’s character, a rising pop star who is lured into the orbit of a LA self-help guru, played by Tesfaye, the singer behind such contemporary hits as ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Save Your Tears’.

Though the show was announced in June 2021, with production beginning in November, several reshoots and creative differences have delayed the show from being released.

One of the main selling points of the show comes in the form of its eclectic cast that includes the likes of the pop star Troye Sivan as well as Steve Zissis, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche, Jennie Kim, Rachel Sennott and Hari Nef.

When reshoots were announced earlier this year, HBO remained positive of the series, stating, “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon”.

The Weeknd also featured in the hit Netflix movie Uncut Gems, directed by cult favourites Josh and Benny Safdie.