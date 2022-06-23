'Euphoria' star Hunter Schafer cast in 'Hunger Games' prequel









The Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has joined the ensemble cast for Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, from director Francis Lawrence and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Taking place approximately 64 years before the events of the original film, and novel written by Suzanne Collins, the story will feature an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), yet to become the threatening President shown in the original movies.

Set shortly before the tenth Hunger Games, the story will see the 18-year-old future leader be assigned as the mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the tribute from District 12. Whilst it initially seems like the young adult has no hope for survival, Baird works closely with Snow to turn the odds in her favour.

Schafer will take the role of Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’s cousin and confidante, in the new movie. Sure to be a villainous character, Tigris will be advising her cousin on his next deceptive move, manipulating his decisions and core morals.

Becoming an international phenomenon upon its release, the original Hunger Games was widely praised, raising the profiles of its young stars, Jennifer Lawrence, Amandla Stenberg, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jack Quaid and Leven Rambin.

Written by Michael Lesslie, the same mind behind 2015s Slow West and the video game adaptation of Assassin’s Creed in 2016, the first teaser trailer for the new project shows off barely anything, merely teasing the tone of the prequel. Take a look at the trailer, below.