Chloë Sevigny on why she finds Jennifer Lawrence "annoying"









Known as one of the most influential actors of the American independent film circuit in the 1990s and early 2000s, actor, artist and all-around creative, Chloë Sevigny is an icon of style and artistic experimentation. Famous for her roles in the films of Harmony Korine, including Gummo and Kids, as well as in major mainstream features such as David Fincher’s Zodiac, Sevigny is an actor of many dimensions.

The recipient of several prestigious awards, Sevigny has enjoyed cult success since the 1990s and remains a pertinent voice for independent creativity in the arts. As an influential actor in the construction of the American independent film movement of the 1990s, Chloë Sevigny starred in some of the most important counter-cultural films of the moment, including Trees Lounge and Boys Don’t Cry on top of the feature film projects by Korine.

Whilst she also enjoyed appearances in the music videos of Sonic Youth and The Lemonheads, it was Kids by director Larry Clark and writer Harmony Korine, that would prove to be the most important role of Chloë Sevigny’s career.

Ever since her collaborations and close relationship with Korine, Sevigny has been a bastion in the support of independent cinema, often speaking up against the way the industry has changed since her time in the spotlight.

Speaking in an interview with V Magazine, the actor and artist revealed, “Everyone is so obsessed with good taste, and I find that really boring,” promoting her new coffee table book named after herself. “I was really selective and wanted to set a mood and capture this spirit of not, like, the pretty girl, the sexy girl, but a different quality. I’m not arching my back in every photo,” she added, making a point about some of her contemporaries.

Voicing her annoyance about how actors now have to have marketable personalities, she went on to comment on how irritating it is to see the likes of Emma Stone or Jennifer Lawrence play to the audience on late-night talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“They’ll have a really peppy funny girl on the talk show rounds, and everybody adores her and loves her and wants to be her or fuck her,” she explicitly states, adding, “And then so many people want to watch the movie or TV show. I understand that star quality. How much value that carries”.

Sevigny then goes on to voice her opinion on several celebrities, in particular, calling Angelina Jolie “a great movie star,” before also praising La La Land star Emma Stone, adding: “Whenever she’s herself, she’s really cute”. Whilst she has a lot of love for such aforementioned stars, she ends her borderline rant with a criticism of the Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, claiming she finds the actor “annoying. Too crass”.

It isn’t the first time that the Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook star has been called out for her lack of authenticity, with many film lovers criticising her overly-enthusiastic nature on various talk shows. Meanwhile, Sevigny does acknowledge the effort that goes into being a Hollywood star in the spotlight, adding, “I don’t think I can be that, or just be an actor. I don’t think I have the charisma. Which is probably why I never reached another level”.

Take a look at the clip below of Chloë Sevigny in her debut feature film role in Kids.