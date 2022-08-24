Watch the new trailer for Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light'









Oscar voters get your eyes peeled as Sam Mendes has released the very first trailer for his much-anticipated love letter to cinema, Empire of Light.

The follow-up to his epic WWI movie 1917, Empire of Light, Mendes’ latest, takes things back to basics, telling a love story on the English seaside inspired by cinema’s beauty. Set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the new movie stars a bevvy of English talent, including Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Crystal Clarke, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones and many more.

Writing and directing the new film, Empire of Light marks the very first screenwriting credit for Mendes, the same mind behind such movies as American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Skyfall, Jarhead and more.

The power of cinema seems to be a pertinent subject as we head into awards season with both Mendes and Steven Spielberg both opting to display such wonders in hopes of getting their hands on an Oscar statuette. Spielberg’s autobiographical coming of age story also explains how his love of cinema during his youth led him to become the filmmaker he is today.

Having lost out on Best Picture this year with West Side Story, we think he stands a great chance of taking home the Oscar next year with The Fabelmans. Based on the director’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, Spielberg’s latest movie is pure Oscar fodder, starring the likes of Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and even the iconic David Lynch.

Take a look at the trailer for Mendes’ new movie, Empire of Light, below.